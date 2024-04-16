Former Penn State student arrested, accused of indecently assaulting a woman in his dorm

A former Penn State student was arraigned Monday on felony charges that accused him of indecently assaulting a fellow student inside his dorm room.

Kyle R. Bell, 20, of Delaware County, was accused of digitally penetrating the woman against her will in January 2023 after they returned to Shunk Hall from a downtown State College bar, university police wrote in an affidavit of probable cause.

The five-page charging document also detailed allegations of groping and an attempt at unwanted kissing. The woman said she told Bell “no” and “stop,” police wrote.

Once she returned to her dorm room, she “felt sick and began trying to cope with the assault,” police wrote. A detective said he collected digital evidence, screenshots, records and statements as part of his investigation, but offered no further details in the affidavit.

A message left Tuesday with defense lawyer Marc Decker was not immediately returned. Bell is not listed in the university’s directory.

He was charged with two felony counts of aggravated indecent assault and one misdemeanor count of indecent assault. District Judge Don Hahn set bail at 5% of $60,000, which Bell posted.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 24.