Former Palisades Park administrator files another suit against the borough. Here's why

PALISADES PARK — A fired employee is suing the borough for public records that include emails from the mayor after the town blamed a "computer glitch" for not responding.

Former Borough Administrator Dave Lorenzo, who was suspended last year and later terminated, requested Mayor Chong "Paul" Kim's emails from November 2023 to January 2024 with specific keywords that included budget, budget hearing, layoffs, firings and new hire through the Open Public Records Act or OPRA. The request was made in January.

The same request also asked for any communications not limited to email, text, memorandums or notes, from the mayor, the town's Chief Financial Officer Won Paul Lee, the police director and Council members Stephanie Jang, and Sang Lee that included subjects including the 2023 and 2024 budgets, hirings, firings, surplus and tax increase.

Lorenzo filed a second OPRA request a few days later asking for all meeting minutes from the governing body including closed session meetings where employee Sophia Jang was acting clerk and all meeting minutes prepared by her and any recordings relevant to those meetings from October 2022 through Jan. 26, 2024.

Lorenzo, who is also a Palisades Park resident, is currently suing the borough through federal court for retaliation and discrimination.

Two months after the requests, then-borough clerk Gina Kim responded by email asking for an extension until April 11.

"Although the Borough of Palisades Park is a smaller municipality with limited resources to respond tovoluminous requests, the Borough always strives to timely respond to all requests as soon as possible," Kim wrote in her email that was copied in the lawsuit. "If the Borough anticipates that a request will entail extensive disruption of operations, or the impossibility to fully respond within a certain timeframe, it duly requests a reasonable extensionfor legitimate reasons."

Former Palisades Park Borough Administrator David Lorenzo photographed during a Borough Council meeting on Monday, May 23, 2022.

However, on April 29, deputy clerk Sophia Jang emailed saying due to a "computer glitch" they were unable to locate many of the emails in the OPRA requests and asked Lorenzo to resend his OPRA requests.

"The Borough and its Records Custodian repeatedly failed to provide the public records requested by Mr. Lorenzo. This followed Mr. Lorenzo granting several extensions of time to accommodate the Borough’s 'technical issues,'" Lorenzo's attorney Richard Malagiere said. "Ultimately, the failure of transparency and openness by the Borough compelled Mr. Lorenzo to bring the instant action under the Open Public Records Act to force production of the sought-after public documents."

Borough attorney Allan Roth said the borough was not served the OPRA lawsuit yet and can't comment on documents not yet received or reviewed.

Lorenzo said he hasn't received the emails and documents he requested to date. The lawsuit is looking for copies of the requested public records, award of costs and attorney fees, and any further relief the court may deem just.

OPRA Law under fire

Changes to the Open Public Records Law are on Gov. Phil Murphy's desk, despite public outcry.

If he signs the bill, it would implement stricter requirements on how to request documents including texts and emails, including specific accounts, times, topics and titles.

One of the most controversial parts of the bill, known as the fee-shifting provision, remains after lengthy public sessions. This provision previously required public record custodians who had not, according to a judge, properly provided records to pay the requesters' attorney fees.

The bill eliminates the attorney fee requirement but does allow for judges to decide that fees are warranted if the denial was unreasonable, if the agency “acted in bad faith, or knowingly and willfully violated” the law.

It also includes language that would allow for a court to “issue a protective order limiting the number and scope of requests the requester may make” if they “sought records with the intent to substantially interrupt the performance of government function.”

The legislation was first enacted in 2002 and requires local, county and state government entities to provide the public with access to government records in New Jersey.

Reporter Katie Sobko contributed to this story.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Former Palisades Park administrator files another suit