Pakistan's former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is reelected as president of ruling party

FILE - Pakistan's Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, center, addresses supporters next to his brother Shehbaz Sharif, right, and daughter Maryam Nawaz, in Lahore, Pakistan, Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was reelected president of Pakistan's ruling party Tuesday. He last led the Pakistan Muslim League-N party in 2017, when he was forced out of office while facing corruption allegations. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary, file)

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan's former premier Nawaz Sharif was reelected president of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-N party on Tuesday. He last held the position in 2017, when he was forced out of office amid corruption allegations.

The PML-N came into power with the Feb. 8 elections that Sharif's key rival, former premier Imran Khan, alleged were rigged. Sharif’s younger brother, Shehbaz Sharif, now leads a coalition government and Sharif is a member of Parliament.

Nawaz Sharif was ousted from power in 2017 when the Supreme Court disqualified him from holding any public office over concealing financial assets, a charge Sharif denies. His conviction and sentences were overturned last year, allowing him to hold any public or party office.

Sharif returned to Pakistan in October from self-imposed exile in London, where he went in 2019 for medical treatment when Khan was in power.

Khan was ousted through a no-confidence vote in 2022 and is serving multiple prison terms.

This story has been corrected to show Khan was ousted by a no-confidence vote in 2022, not 2002.