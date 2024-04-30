Former OU-Tulsa president, philanthropist appointed to state higher ed regents' board

Ken Levit, a former president of the University of Oklahoma’s Tulsa campus and the current executive director of the George Kaiser Family Foundation, has been appointed by Gov. Kevin Stitt to the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education.

Stitt announced the appointment of Levit on Friday afternoon. On the nine-member state regents’ board, Levit will succeed Ann Holloway, whose current term ends May 16. Holloway has served as a state regent since 2013.

The state regents are the constitutional coordinating board for the 25 public colleges and universities of the Oklahoma state system of higher education. Regents are appointed to serve nine-year terms, and their appointments are subject to approval by the Oklahoma Senate.

A 1987 graduate of Brown University, Levit earned a law degree from Yale University in 1994. He worked as an attorney at Tulsa-based Crowe and Dunlevy before serving as an adviser to former CIA director George Tenet and then as an executive at Williams Communications in Tulsa. He was OU-Tulsa’s president from 2001 to 2006 before moving to the George Kaiser Family Foundation, which is a philanthropic organization.

“Ken has dedicated his career to uplifting Oklahoma communities in countless ways, and he’s passionate about making a difference,” Stitt said. “Ken is an excellent choice to serve as a state regent, and I look forward to seeing him deliver for students and Oklahoma’s higher ed community.”

Levit has served on boards and commissions, including the Oklahoma State University Medical Authority, the Economic Development Generating Excellence (EDGE) board, the Higher Ed Research Fund and the Tulsa River Parks Authority. He’s also worked with nonprofits, including the Tulsa Regional Chamber Board of Directors, American Song Archives and Arts Alliance Tulsa, among others.

"I’m humbled by the opportunity to serve the students of Oklahoma as a regent for higher education,” Levit said. “Looking ahead, I’m filled with optimism for the future of higher education and committed to helping Oklahoma remain and grow as a hub for innovation and excellence. I’m grateful to Governor Stitt for entrusting me with this important responsibility.”

Departing regent Holloway served 11 years in that role

Holloway, whom Levit is succeeding, was appointed by then-Gov. Mary Fallin in 2013 to fill an unexpired term and reappointed by Fallin for a full term in 2015. During a meeting in Durant on April 25, regents designated Holloway as a “state regent emeritus.”

“Regent Holloway understands the value of our higher education system for both individual Oklahomans and for our state,” state higher education Chancellor Allison Garrett said. “A champion for students, her unique perspective as an adult learner has benefitted our work to help more Oklahomans achieve their dreams. She will be deeply missed.”

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Former OU-Tulsa president Levit named to state higher ed regents board