Former New Orleans priest Lawrence Hecker receives mental evaluation in court

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A former New Orleans priest accused of sex crimes, awaiting trial has had a mental evaluation in court on Thursday, April 4.

92-year-old Lawrence Hecker is facing charge of aggravated rape, kidnapping, crimes against nature which stems from a 1999 document with what is believed to be Hecker’s confession of sexually molesting and harming several teenagers between 1966 and 1972.

A man accused of killing a Tulane University police officer in 2021 was found guilty on all charges on Thursday, April 4.

Hecker surrendered to authorities in September 2023 has been held at Orleans Parish Prison on a bond totaling $855,000.

Hecker’s request to lower the bond was denied by a judge, twice.

In January, Hecker failed to appear in court. He was hospitalized at University Medical Center in New Orleans with his lawyers claiming a significant deterioration in his health.

The defense said Hecker was disoriented, bedridden and requires constant care, but claimed the hospital is unable to keep him, and the jail cannot take care of him.

Hecker’s previous mental evaluation was delayed by two weeks.

The results of the mental evaluation taken on Thursday is expected to be examined on April 18.

Stay up to date with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.