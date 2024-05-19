Former Oregon House Speaker Dan Rayfield on campaign for Attorney General

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Dan Rayfield stepped down as Speaker of the Oregon House to step into the race to become Oregon’s top lawyer. He’s looking to replace current Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum who is not seeking another term.

A Democrat from Corvallis and lawyer by trade, Rayfield graduated from Western Oregon University and holds a law degree from Willamette University.



Making his return to Eye on Northwest Politics, Rayfield voices the reasoning behind his decision to leave one of the most powerful legislative positions in Oregon to run for Attorney General.

With the fentanyl crisis getting worse, especially in Multnomah County, Rayfield adds what role he would play in mitigation, how his experience as a trial lawyer prepares him for the role, his plan to curb the statewide increase in gun violence and other priorities should he be elected.

Under Ellen Rosenblum, the Attorney General’s office either sued or joined in major lawsuits against major corporations including Monsanto, Apple and Google, among others. So Rayfield discusses whether he would continue on that trend and if there are any industries that would particularly receive his focus.

Rayfield additionally discloses his perspective on the AG’s office consulting on internal issues, such as former Secretary of State Shemia Fagan’s contract with a cannabis company her office was auditing.

Further, with abortion rights being a large issue nationally – but still protected by law in Oregon – Rayfield details how secure we are in Oregon when it comes to those rights.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.