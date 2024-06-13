Former OKC officer on administrative leave from Fresno police chief position

Oklahoma City's former deputy chief was placed on administrative leave at the Fresno Police Department in California where he served as police chief, The Fresno Bee reported.

Here's everything we know.

Who is Paco Balderrama?

Paco Balderrama, 47, is the police chief for the Fresno Police Department in Fresno, California.

Before serving in Fresno, Balderrama was the Oklahoma City Police Department's first Hispanic deputy chief. He was an Oklahoma City police officer for 22 years before leaving for Fresno in 2021.

He was OKCPD's longtime spokesman, seen often on television and quoted in print.

Why is Paco Balderrama on administrative leave in Fresno?

Since February, Balderrama has been under investigation after informing city officials he might be accused of an inappropriate relationship, The Bee reported.

Two sources confirmed to The Bee that the investigation pertained to a two-year affair the police chief was having with the with the wife of an officer under his command.

Fresno city officials haven't said which policy Balderrama may have violated that sparked the investigation, The Bee reported.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Former Oklahoma City deputy chief Paco Balderrama under fire in Fresno