Former Ojai private school teacher pleads guilty in sex crimes case

Former Ojai private school teacher Paul Herder pleaded guilty Thursday to six felony counts involving sexual conduct with an underage student.

Herder, 65, admitted to unlawful sexual intercourse, using a minor for sex acts, oral copulation of someone under 18, digital penetration of a minor and two counts of luring, according to Ventura County Superior Court records.

In the plea agreement, Herder also admitted to special allegations that he took advantage of a position of trust. Such allegations can impact sentencing.

Sheriff's deputies began investigating Herder in February 2023, according to the Ventura County District Attorney's office, after a former Oak Grove School student came forward with allegations that Herder had engaged in "numerous" sexual acts with her while he was a teacher and she was a minor student. The relationship lasted from 2013 to 2017.

Detectives located Herder in Hawaii where he was arrested June 12 before being extradited on July 31.

The former teacher previously pled not guilty to 23 felony charges in August before reversing course on a handful as part of Thursday's plea deal.

Deputy DA Emily Reber led the case against Herder.

Paul Herder

“For too long, the defendant had gotten away with the terrible crimes and abuse of trust heperpetrated on the underage victim,” Reber said in the DA's news release. “She is finally able to secure the justice and accountability that had escaped her for so many years.”

Herder's sentencing is slated for the morning of April 29 in courtroom 11. The former educator is expected to be sentenced to six years and eight months in state prison, prosecutors said.

On Nov. 13, a former student filed a civil lawsuit against Herder, Oak Grove School and the Krishnamurti Foundation of America, the school's parent nonprofit. The suit alleges the school and foundation failed to protect her from alleged sexual assault and abuse by Herder and covered up evidence that he had sexually abused other students.

That lawsuit is ongoing as of March 14, according to court documents.

This story may be updated.

Isaiah Murtaugh covers education for the Ventura County Star in partnership with Report for America. Reach him at isaiah.murtaugh@vcstar.com or 805-437-0236 and follow him on Twitter @isaiahmurtaugh and @vcsschools. You can support this work with a tax-deductible donation to Report for America.

