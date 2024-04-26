Former Ohio State football player a suspect in 9 area bank robberies, detective testifies

A former Ohio State University football player who has been arrested on charges he robbed a North Side bank this week is a suspect in at least eight other similar robberies, a detective testified Friday.

Marcus Williamson, 25, had been arrested Wednesday after Columbus police accused him of robbing the First Merchants Bank, located at 5090 N. High St., in the Sharon Heights neighborhood.

Former Ohio State University defensive back Marcus Williamson has been charged with aggravated robbery in connection with a Wednesday bank robbery.

At a hearing Friday morning in Franklin County Municipal Court, Columbus police Det. Brad Thomas testified that Williamson is a suspect in at least eight other robberies with a similar pattern. Those robberies have all occurred since March 7, Thomas testified.

Police had identified Williamson as a suspect in the investigation and had obtained a warrant to place a GPS tracker on Williamson's vehicle, Thomas testified. Detectives had been following Williamson, which is how they observed him going into the First Merchants bank around 10:40 a.m. Wednesday.

Thomas testified that in all nine robberies, Williamson showed or presented a note to the teller. The note demanded that the teller empty the drawer of all $20, $50 and $100 bills. In at least one instance, Williamson implied he had a gun in his pocket, Thomas said.

Williamson was arrested after the robbery on Wednesday and did not have a firearm in his possession. He is currently only charged in Wednesday's robbery. Additional charges could be considered when a grand jury reviews the case for potential indictment.

In 2022, Williamson had been charged with aggravated robbery and kidnapping in the Memphis area after reportedly forcing a woman to withdraw money from an ATM at gunpoint. Thomas testified on Friday that the charge was dismissed and not prosecuted because of concerns about Williamson's competency.

At Friday's hearing, Assistant Franklin County Prosecutor G.W. Wharton asked for Williamson to be held without bond on the robbery case because there were concerns that he would get out on bond and continue to commit robberies.

Franklin County Municipal Court Judge Eileen Paley said the case was not the type that should result in a defendant not being given a bond. She set Williamson's bond at $50,000.

Williamson played defensive back for Ohio State between 2017 and 2021.

