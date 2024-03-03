Former Ohio House Speaker Charles Kurfess dies at 94. He also was a judge in Wood County

Former Ohio House of Representatives Speaker Charles F. Kurfess died Friday at the age of 94.

Kurfess, a Republican, was born in 1930 and was elected to the Ohio House of Representatives in 1956, representing areas of northwest Ohio and retiring from the House in 1978, according to the BG Independent News. He served as House speaker from 1967 to 1972.

According to the Ohio Constitutional Modernization Commission website, Kurfess then served two terms as a Wood County common pleas judge.

Kurfess was a graduate of Bowling Green State University and the Ohio State University Moritz School of Law.

He also served in the U.S. Army Counter Intelligence Corps during the Korean War in the early 1950s and operated a general law practice in Bowling Green for 33 years.

Gov. Mike DeWine posted a statement Saturday on X (formerly known as Twitter):

"Chuck was a true public servant who represented Northwest Ohio so very well, serving in both the House and as Wood County Common Pleas Judge," DeWine said. "As speaker, he always looked at the big picture of what was best for all Ohioans and for our children. Through the years when I visited Bowling Green, I would often see him, and I always enjoyed our conversations."

On Facebook. U.S. Rep. Bob Latta, R-Bowling Green, said of Kurfess: "He truly believed in putting the people he served first, and his dedication will be greatly missed."

According to the Marsh and Marsteller Funeral Homes website, calling hours will be from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Friday, March 8, at St. John's Lutheran Church, 5520 Fremont Pike, Stony Ridge, Ohio. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9, at the church.

Kurfess is survived by his wife, Helen, three children, five grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

mferench@dispatch.com

@MarkFerenchik

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Former Ohio House Speaker Charles F. Kurfess dies at 94.