Former Ohio Congresswoman to resign as HUD Secretary

The White House has announced that a former Ohio Congresswoman will resign later this month as Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Rep. Marcia Fudge confirmed as Biden’s HUD secretary

Marcia Fudge told USA Today that she had accomplished all she could and wanted to retire and return home to Ohio.

President Joe Biden thanked Fudge for her service and called her time at the department, “transformational.”

Fudge had previously served as a former mayor of Warrensville Heights from 2000-2008.

She was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives from Ohio’s 11th District in 2008 before stepping down in 2021 to serve as HUD Secretary.

Fudge said in a statement that she thanked the President, “for his confidence and trust” in her to lead HUD. Her resignation will take effect on March 22.

HUD Deputy Secretary Adrianne Todman will take over as acting secretary, according to the White House.

The news of Fudge’s resignation came just days after White House Jeff Zients, said all cabinet members would remain in their positions through the 2024 election.