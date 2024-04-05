Julian Bear Runner was convicted on six counts of wire fraud, one count of larceny, and one count of embezzlement. Bear Runner served one term as president from December 2018 to December 2020. The government claimed he took $80,000 between January 2019 and January 2020.

For more, read this story on the Rapid City Journal website here.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Former Oglala Sioux Tribe president found guilty of stealing from tribe during presidency