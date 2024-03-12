Former officer who shot, killed unarmed Black man in 2015 has conviction overturned

A former police officer convicted of killing an unarmed Black man in DeKalb County in 2015 has now had his convictions overturned.

The Georgia Court of Appeals announced Tuesday the decision to overturn a lower court’s ruling against former police officer Robert Chip Olsen, who shot and killed Anthony Hill at a DeKalb County apartment complex.

“We reverse Olsen’s convictions on aggravated assault and violation of oath by a public officer based upon a violation of the (DeKalb County Police Department’s Use of Force Policy),” the court said Tuesday.

We are going through the ruling and will have more on WSBTV.com and RIGHT NOW on Channel 2 Action News.

RELATED NEWS: