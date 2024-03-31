Former officer arrested in southeast Ga. for battery, trespass weeks after being fired, police say

Just 15 days after being fired from the Glynn County Police Department in southeast Georgia, a former officer was arrested after police were called to a home to respond to a reported domestic dispute.

According to police, former officer John Thomas Brandeberry was fired from the department on March 14.

On Friday morning, he was arrested after allegedly assaulting his wife at her home.

She called 911 after the incident and officers arrived around 8:42 a.m., according to police.

Glynn County officers investigated the incident and charged their former colleague with battery - family violence and criminal trespass - family violence.

Brandeberry was taken to the Glynn County Detention Center after the incident.

A statement on the incident did not reveal why Brandeberry was terminated from employment with the department.

Police said their investigation into the incident is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Glynn County Police Department at the following numbers:

912-554-7800

912-554-3645

As a silent witness: 912-264-1333

