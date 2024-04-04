Former officer arrested after hidden cameras found in teen’s bedroom

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) — A former police officer is in jail after hidden cameras were found in a teen girl’s bedroom. Some of the details may be graphic.

Jonathan Diehl is a former police officer who’s served with at least three Oklahoma departments.

He worked with Amber Police over a decade ago, Blanchard Police until 2017, and Paoli Police until a year and a half ago.

Now, he’s in the Cleveland County Jail after a call to police revealed a witness found Diehl asleep in the garage with genitals exposed on March 26.

In the garage, the witness found a phone next to Diehl with camera footage of the victim lying in bed, only wearing a shirt and underwear.

After talking with the victim, the witness was able to confirm the video on the phone was a live feed taken from the victim’s room on a camera the witness didn’t know existed.

At around 2 a.m., the witness tried to confront Diehl.

Court documents show Diehl pushed his body onto the witness and wouldn’t let her leave the room.

As the night went on, documents say the witness got away, but not before Diehl laid on top of her to keep her from getting away.

When she went to work later that morning, she called police.

During the call, the witness said she was fearful Diehl would kill her after threats were made in the past when Diehl found out the witness was having an affair.

Near the end of the report, documents explains Diehl has lived in the garage since 2021 and has access to the attic.

Documents also say the witness found drill bit sized holes in the ceiling of one of the rooms in the house, directly looking over the bed.

Diehl has been booked at the Cleveland County Jail on charges of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16, possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond is set at $250,000.

