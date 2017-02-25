Former Obama official Tom Perez elected DNC chair

ATLANTA — Tom Perez was elected the next chair of the Democratic National Committee on Saturday afternoon, putting an end to a contentious four-month election that divided the battered party’s liberal and centrist wings along similar lines as last year’s presidential primary race. Perez, seen as the more establishment choice, immediately tapped his chief rival, Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minn., as his deputy.

After Perez’s win was announced, a handful of hardcore Ellison supporters chanted “Party to the people” in protest, drowning out the party leaders. Perez’s first act as chair appeased them, as he motioned to make Ellison his deputy. Ellison then spoke, urging the party to stay unified.

“We don’t have the luxury, folks, to walk out of this room divided,” he said. “We don’t have that luxury.”

“We are united by our love for the Democratic Party,” Perez said after Ellison’s speech, saying that the party’s diversity was its strength.

The election took two rounds of voting after Perez missed the threshold by just one vote in the first round, with Ellison trailing him by more than 13 votes. Several candidates then dropped out, propelling Perez to victory. Perez is the first Latino DNC chair in the organization’s history.

At a press conference after the vote, Ellison wore a “Team Tom” button and Perez wore an Ellison button, to encourage their supporters to unify.

“From how the DNC treated Bernie, we were still healing. Keith was our hope, OK? And once again the DNC did not consider that,” said Wanda Cunningham, a volunteer for Ellison’s campaign from Atlanta. She said the good news was that Ellison would be able to keep his House seat and had a “seat at the table” at the DNC as deputy.

“It shows unity,” said Perez supporter Arthur Morrell, a Louisiana delegate, of making Ellison deputy. He said he was surprised but thought it was a “good move.”

Rep. Keith Ellison addresses the crowd. (Photo: Chris Berry/Reuters) More

Perez, the labor secretary under former President Barack Obama, ran on a platform of taking the Democratic Party back to its roots of organized labor and a primarily economic message of opportunity for all. Ellison had a similar message, but he was endorsed by Sen. Bernie Sanders and was seen as a more grassroots, outsider choice who would break from the DNC’s past.

As the DNC members cast their first votes, there was late-breaking drama as Ellison’s team texted delegates to say that he had earned South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s support. Buttigieg, who was believed to be running in third place, dropped out right before the first ballot but declined to endorse. The mayor tweeted that he had not endorsed anyone, and Ellison’s staff texted a correction.

Here is the screenshot of the text dnc delegates got falsely claiming a Mayor Pete endorsement of Ellison pic.twitter.com/941524vWG7 — Liz Goodwin (@lizcgoodwin) February 25, 2017





Ellison was dogged by his past associations with the Nation of Islam and his past defense of its founder, Louis Farrakhan, who had made anti-Semitic comments. Ellison, the first Muslim elected to Congress, disavowed his association with the group in 2006. His supporters pointed to his long history of winning elections in Minnesota and ability to bring together different coalitions of voters through grassroots organizing.

One of Perez’s campaign slogans was “a DNC for every Democrat,” and the former civil rights attorney aims to bring Sanders’ young supporters, many of whom were independents, into the fold, as well as establishment liberals. But Sanders’ former campaign manager, Jeff Weaver, told MSNBC this week that if Ellison were not elected, it would send a “horrible” message to millions of Democrats who wanted more direct control over their party. Sanders’ group, Our Revolution, sent a message to supporters after Ellison’s loss saying that the party needed to focus on electing progressives even if some were “locked in complacency.”

Read More