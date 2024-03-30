Former NYPD officer from Westchester sentenced to prison for tipping off Bronx gang leader

A former NYPD officer from Westchester will serve time in federal prison for her role in obstructing a grand jury investigation into gang activity and for serving as an accessory after the fact to a gang-related murder.

Gina Mestre, 33, of Mohegan Lake, was sentenced to 70 months in prison for helping a gang leader flee the country after he committed a murder, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Southern District of New York.

Mestre, formerly assigned to the 52nd Precinct's Public Safety Unit in the northern Bronx, began to communicate in June 2020 with Andrew "Caballo" Done, the leader of the Shooting Boys, a gang allegedly responsible for much of the gun violence occurring in the area.

According to the release, Mestre and Done communicated through secret social media accounts and phone numbers, and eventually developed an intimate relationship. Mestre provided Done (and other gang members) with confidential, non-public information, meant for law enforcement, about the federal grand jury investigation into the Shooting Boys.

Mestre tipped off Done and other members of the gang to an impending federal indictment against the Shooting Boys, as well as other law enforcement operations, the release states. Because of this, Done and other gang members were able to dispose of weapons and conceal other criminal activity before officers arrived on the scene. Mestre also revealed the identity of a cooperating witness who provided information to police, prompting Done and other gang members to assault the witness "and to send a clear message within the gang that the punishment for cooperation would be severe."

In November 2020, Done shot and killed a rival gang member, identified in the news release only as "Victim-1". Police were able to recover security camera footage of Done committing the murder, and officers, including Mestre, were able to identify him as the perpetrator.

Mestre subsequently sent a copy of the video to Done and continued to communicate with him in secret. Mestre warned Done of efforts being made to capture him, which allowed him to flee the country, the release states.

Ten members of the Shooting Boys were charged in March 2022 in a 15-count federal indictment, including charges for racketeering conspiracy and murder. Done was charged with Victim-1's murder and was later apprehended in the Dominican Republic several months later.

Done pleaded guilty to the racketeering conspiracy charges on Nov. 17, 2022 and admitted to his role in Victim-1's murder. He was sentenced to 35 years in prison on Feb. 22, 2023.

Mestre pleaded guilty Dec. 7, 2023, in Manhattan federal court and was sentenced Friday to 70 months in prison, with two years of supervised release by U.S. District Judge Denise L. Cote.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said Mestre violated her oath to New Yorkers and fellow police officers.

“Gina Mestre betrayed and abused the trust placed in her by the NYPD and the people of New York." Williams said. "She swore to protect the public from criminal activity, but instead participated in significant crimes of her own by passing confidential information to a gang leader and helping him evade capture for the murder of a rival gang member."

