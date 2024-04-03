Former NWA summer camp counselor accused of child sex crimes

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A former counselor at a Northwest Arkansas summer camp has been arrested for alleged child sex crimes, according to court documents.

Alexander Baiza, 22, of Olathe, Kansas, was arrested on March 28 on pandering or possessing visual or print medium depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child and two sexual indecency with a child charges.

On Feb. 23, a parent came forward to Fayetteville police and reported grooming and sexual communications between their child and Baiza, according to an affidavit.

The parent who reported the incident believed their child knew Baiza because he was one of their camp counselors at Camp War Eagle, a “Christian sports, adventure and recreation summer camp,” according to its website.

The messages included Baiza performing sexual acts while fully nude. The affidavit said his face was visible in several images.

The thread of messages went from September 2023 to February 2024 and Baiza allegedly asked the victim for nude photos on several occasions, according to the document.

Former Washington County deputy charged with murder pleads not guilty

Baiza received nude photos on at least nine occasions and discussed with the victim he could get into trouble because of their age.

From December 2023 to February 2024, Baiza frequently requested the victim to visit him so they could have sex, according to the affidavit.

During a recorded call, Baiza admitted what he did was wrong and that he was aware of the victim’s age. The affidavit says he told the Fayetteville Police Department he was only 18 years old, but documents in his work file received by the department said he was 21 years old at the time of the report.

An arrest warrant was issued by FPD on March 8 which was served in Adams County, Iowa on March 28.

Baiza has a court date set for April 12.

KNWA/FOX24 has reached out to Camp War Eagle for comment but has not heard back.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.