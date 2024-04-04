Former North of Grand antique store demolished after fire. What's next for the property?

The partially demolished remains of 35th Street Antiques at 35th Street and Rollins Avenue in Des Moines. The building burned in February 2023.

The charred remains of 35th Street Antiques were finally demolished last week after being left to decay since a catastrophic February 2023 fire.

Due to property owner Patrick Haege's failure to tear down the structure, Des Moines City Manager Scott Sanders said, the city sought and secured a court order for its demolition March 25 after a trial in Polk County District Court last October.

The court had given Haege 30 days to clear the property on his own accord, after which the city hired a contractor to raze the building.

"Any costs incurred in the demolition of the property will constitute a judgment in favor of the city against the property owner personally and against the property," Sanders said in an email. "The city will collect on its judgment accordingly."

Housed in the 822 35th St. building on the northern boundary of the North of Grand neighborhood was the antiques shop, an apartment and an adjoining custom cabinetry business. Russell McGlothen and Marlene Todd, co-owners of 35th Street Antiques, had opened the store there three years prior.

Todd said she and McGlothen had prepared to relocate their business. With his death last November, she has since decided to sell the remaining inventory at upcoming antique shows. Todd plans to attend an event at Funky Finds Vintage & Retro in downtown Des Moines on June 1.

"I haven't been in contact with (Haege) since the fire," she said.

Building owner had been cited for multiple zoning violations before fire

Built in 1917, the brick building was a Piggly Wiggly grocery store before later being converted into a Richards Drug store, according to Des Moines Register archives. In more recent years, it has been home to gift shops, an art gallery and the Des Moines Zen Center.

Haege bought the building in 1978. Attempts by the Register to reach him on his cellphone were unsuccessful. Records show he has been held at the Polk County Jail multiple times in the last nine months. He was most recently released March 1 after being charged with driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle under the influence.

City records also show a court order was issued for the property in 2021 in connection with zoning violations including the presence of junk, debris, unsafe or unlicensed vehicles, residential use without a certificate of occupancy and doing work without permits, among other counts.

After the fire, the property landed on the city's public nuisance list.

The adjacent property, which Haege sold in 2009, is still standing. Cabinetry business T+B Design Lab once operated there, though owners Barbara and Michael Niccum could not be reached. At the time of the fire, Barbara Niccum told the Register that her business only suffered smoke and water damage.

Neighborhood eyes now-vacant property: Could it be park site?

When the city demolishes a building, the homeowner retains the land. Now, though, there’s a lien on Haege's property title for the price of the demolition, which will roll over to the cost for redevelopment. Another possible solution: the city obtains ownership of the land ― slightly less than 1/8 acre ― through foreclosure and sells it to a developer.

In the event the property is up for grabs, it could fulfill a neighborhood need, Marshall James, president of the North of Grand Neighborhood Association, believes.

Invest DSM recently identified North of Grand as one of its newest targets, setting it and neighboring Woodland Heights up for Special Investment District status. The nonprofit would help finance home renovations, major projects and "comprehensive improvements" like planting trees or putting in sidewalks, its website states.

In initial conversations, James said, Invest DSM mentioned the possibility of buying a parcel or two in disrepair to convert into park space. Currently, North of Grand doesn't have a park.

"I know there's been some talk in the neighborhood about whether (the former 35th Antique Shop) would be a viable location," he said. "That, I don't know. We're in the early stages of talking about what this could mean."

Addison Lathers covers growth and development for the Des Moines metro. Reach her at 608-931-1761 and ALathers@registermedia.com, and follow her on Twitter at @addisonlathers.

