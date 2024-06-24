Former North Dakota lawmaker to plead guilty to child sex tourism charge

Ray Holmberg (Photo provided by the North Dakota Legislative Assembly)

Former North Dakota state Sen. Ray Holmberg has signed an agreement indicating he will plead guilty to a child sex tourism charge.

A plea agreement filed in U.S. District Court says Holmberg will voluntarily plead guilty to a charge of traveling with intent to engage in illicit sexual activity.

In the agreement, the longtime legislative leader acknowledges he traveled between June 24, 2011, and Nov. 1, 2016, from Grand Forks to Prague for the purposes of engaging in commercial sex with adolescents under age 18, the document states.

Under the agreement, prosecutors agree to dismiss other charges and seek a sentence on the low end of sentencing guidelines. The maximum sentence for the charge is 30 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and a lifetime of supervised release.

Holmberg, 79, also acknowledges in the agreement that he would be required to register as a sex offender.

A hearing date has not been set.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

