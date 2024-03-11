Former Norman Assistant Principal found guilty of rape

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A former Norman High School Assistant Principal was found guilty in a Canadian County courtroom Thursday of rape and sexual battery, according to court documents.

A jury determined that Robert Brian Davis is guilty of rape and sexual battery after an incident from 2016 and another from 2017, per documents.

The crime occurred at Davis’ home in Yukon.

Davis was arrested in July 2019 after the first allegations came up. At the time he was the Assistant Principal at Norman High School. The district immediately suspended Davis and he was fired soon afterward.

This all stemmed from an incident when police say a woman went to Davis’ home where they said she was given something to drink that made her fall asleep.

The police report says the woman “vaguely remembers waking up at some point” to Davis “sitting on the bed beside her.”

She says she then woke up again later to him calling her on the phone.

The police report says she answered the phone and said, “You drugged me.”

Documents detail that the other incident involved a 17-year-old victim who claimed Davis allegedly touched her in a “lewd and lascivious manner.”

The four-day jury trial ended with a suggested one-year prison sentence for sexual battery and two years for second-degree rape by instrumentation, according to court records.

Davis was booked last week again in the Canadian County Jail.

