Former NJ Boy Scout employee pleads guilty to charges of child pornography

A Morris County man, who was formerly employed by the Boy Scouts at camps in New Jersey, pleaded guilty to possessing and distributing images and videos of child sexual abuse, announced U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger.

William Mickel, 70, of Lake Hopatcong, admitted to using email accounts to distribute images and videos of child sexual abuse and stored hundreds of these materials on electronic devices in his home.

Some videos that were in Mickel's possession showed children who were using the bathroom at the Boy Scout camps where he worked, according to a press release. The videos were "surreptitiously recorded," officials said.

The illicit files were gathered by Mickel while he was employed by the Boy Scouts between February and April of 2022.

Mickel is being charged with one count of distribution of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. His sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 3.

The distribution of child pornography carries a mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison, a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, and a fine of $250,000.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Former NJ Boy Scout employee pleads guilty to child pornography