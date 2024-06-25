Former NJ assemblywoman files $15M whistleblower lawsuit against Dover, mayor

The abrupt firing of BettyLou DeCroce as Dover administrator last month has resulted in a $15 million whistleblower lawsuit against the town and its mayor.

The former assemblywoman initiated a lawsuit that states Mayor James Dodd fired her for refusing to suspend the police chief for criticizing him during a public meeting in February.

An amended notice of tort claim further states the "retaliatory and defamatory statements" by Dodd and others at a May 7 council meeting caused DeCroce financial losses, emotional distress and damage to her reputation.

Those statements "spread far and wide in the press and on social media, permanently damaging her reputation and holding her up to ridicule and scorn in the region," the lawsuit states.

"She was a whistleblower, that's what this case is about," DeCroce's attorney, Neil Mullins, told the Daily Record.

A statement from Dodd states the tort claim is "baseless," contains "false claims" and "is nothing less than an attempted money grab by a public official."

Dodd said DeCroce "presided over herself obtaining an unearned $60,000 raise to bring her salary in excessive of $240,000 per year making her one of the highest paid administrators of any town this size throughout the state of New Jersey for a part-time position, which is how she and the prior administration classified her title in the state pension system."

Dover Mayor James Dodd in 2018.

DeCroce's ouster came as part of sweeping changes to the town administration made by Dodd shortly after he regained the office he lost in 2019, ending a turbulent 12-year run as mayor.

Last year, Dodd turned the tide on Carolyn Blackman, who defeated him in a close and brutal 2019 election. Dodd's decisive 2023 primary victory paved the way for an easy general election win in the Democrat-dominated town.

Shortly after taking office in January, Dodd hired a new town attorney, Ramon Rivera, a new clerk, Tara Pettoni, and named former jail warden Ronald Edwards to the newly created position of director of professional standards, accountability and cybersecurity.

Pettoni was later named interim administrator following DeCroce's exit.

Mayor Dodd's clash with police chief

Dodd also clashed with Police Chief Jonathan Delaney after Councilman Sergio Rodriguez was arrested and charged with harassing homeless men he alleged were drinking in public. Rodriguez is a Dodd ally. That led to a confrontation at a Feb. 26 council meeting involving Delaney, Dodd and Rodriguez.

Addressing Delaney, who was in the audience that night, Rodriguez said he wanted "the people around this town to respect our police. I don't want them saying 'Hey, Dover, we can do whatever we want there.' Because let's face it, that's what's being said. And I don't like it."

Delaney stood during the meeting and said Dover has "some of the hardest-working officers in the state of New Jersey, if not the nation. They have families, too."

DeCroce later issued a letter of reprimand to Delaney for speaking at the meeting without being recognized. The lawsuit states Dodd wanted the chief to be suspended. The tort claim states Dodd told DeCroce "he was worried that Chief Delaney would shoot him."

DeCroce refused to initiate the suspension, saying she spoke with the town attorney, who told her Delaney's actions did not warrant suspension.

'Retaliatory' termination?

About a month later, on March 28, Dodd informed DeCroce she was being placed on paid administrative leave with the intent of terminating her employment. DeCroce invoked her right to have the council discuss her case during a public meeting in which they passed a resolution to terminate her by a vote of 7-0, with council members Karol Ruiz and Sandra Wittner abstaining.

DeCroce's lawsuit details "defamatory statements" by Dodd during that meeting, in which they claim he misrepresented her 22 years as a municipal clerk in Roxbury, which included more than a year serving as acting administrator.

"There was absolutely no retaliation in connection with the termination of the administrator," Dodd's statement reads. "Simply put, while we did not legally need a reason to terminate her employment because she served at the pleasure of the governing body, I will say that her performance was extremely poor and was extremely hurtful to the town of Dover. Therefore, we had no choice but to let her go."

DeCroce's 10 years in NJ Assembly

DeCroce replaced her late husband, Alex DeCroce, in the New Jersey Assembly, where he served as Republican leader before his sudden death in 2012. She spent 10 years in the Assembly and served six years as director of the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs.

Blackman hired her as Dover administrator in December 2022. Dodd has blamed the town's serious financial issues — some of which can be traced to the COVID lockdown — on Blackman and her administration.

"I could have fired BettyLou DeCroce on Day One," Dodd said during the May 7 council meeting. "I gave her a chance to prove herself. She didn't do it. Over the past three months, the things we've uncovered, it became painfully obvious that the job we need to be done in that position wasn't happening."

Those and other comments amount to "defamatory statements regarding Ms. DeCroce's experience, job performance and character," the lawsuit states.

"It wasn't enough that they fired her, they smeared her reputation at that public meeting," Mulkins said.

Dodd's statement reads that DeCroce's claims of defamation are "without any basis in reality."

"DeCroce does not refute the May 7 statement made by a councilman, who was present during the prior administration, that Mayor Blackman and the previous council were on the brink of terminating DeCroce’s employment and would have done so had I not been elected," Dodd wrote.

The suit seeks $15 million

The lawsuit seeks $15 million in "compensatory and punitive damages, interest and attorney's fees."

"New Jersey has one of the most protective and far-reaching whistleblower laws in the nation," Mullins said. "When you have an employee who's courageous enough to stand up to folks in power, who were violating the police chief's rights, I think she should be commended rather than being fired."

"The town will vigorously defend any legal action brought by her and connection with this matter and will explore frivolous litigation penalties under the newly enacted anti-SLAPP Act if DeCroce brings to a court the frivolous allegations of defamation as set out in her tort claims act notice," Dodd stated.

