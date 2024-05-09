Former NFL player Buster Skrine on the run from police in Canada

Police in Canada are searching for former NFL player Buster Skrine, who stands accused of skipping bail on bank fraud charges.

The Daily Hive reports Skrine was granted bail on April 9 with conditions that included wearing a GPS ankle monitor. But he did not appear for a scheduled court date Monday, and police posted on social media that Skrine's ankle monitor was disconnected.

Skrine, 34, now faces additional charges of failure to appear in court and failure to comply with a release order.

Canadian police accuse Skrine of defrauding banks of more than $100,000 by using fraudulent checks to open accounts and withdraw money before the checks cleared. Skrine identified himself as a "former NFL player" to the banks.

Skrine initially faced 15 charges — four counts of fraud over $5,000, seven counts of making false statements to produce money, three counts of possession of property obtained by a crime over $5,000 and one count of possession of property obtained by a crime over $5,000.

Police believe the alleged scheme went on for more than nine months.

Skrine, a fifth-round pick of the Browns in 2011, played 11 seasons in the NFL with the Browns, Jets, Bears, and Titans and earned more than $40 million. He last played in the NFL in 2021.