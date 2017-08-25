Former NFL GM Bobby Beathard a Hall of Fame finalist

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Longtime general manager and personnel administrator Bobby Beathard is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in the contributors category.

Beathard helped build strong teams in football stops in Kansas City (1966-67), Miami (1972-77), Washington (1978-1988) and San Diego (1990-99). He also worked for the Atlanta Falcons (1968-1971).

His teams won 10 division titles, seven league or conference championships and four Super Bowls (two with the Dolphins, two with the Redskins.

"There's nothing I love more than football," Beathard said Friday when told of the nomination. "I feel like I've gone through life without a job and got paid for it."

To be elected next February, Beathard must receive the same 80 percent voting support he got from the contributors committee when the entire 48-member selection committee votes in Minneapolis.

Previously, linebacker Robert Brazile and offensive tackle Jerry Kramer were chosen as finalists by the seniors committee.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL