Former Newark officer faces misdemeanor charges, including stalking, involving teen girl

Licking County prosecutors have charged a former Newark police officer with stalking and three other misdemeanor counts, accusing him of inappropriately messaging a 17-year-old girl while he was a police officer.

Steven Carles, 36, resigned from the Newark Division of Police in February while under internal investigation on allegations that he sent suggestive text messages to a high school girl. The Advocate did not name Carles at that time because no charges had been filed against him and he had resigned from his position.

According to Licking County Municipal Court records, Carles now faces four misdemeanor charges: one count of menacing by stalking "with sexual motivation" and three counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. The alleged conduct happened between August 2022 and October 2023, when Newark police put Carles on paid leave.

All four charges are misdemeanors and were filed March 27, six days after The Advocate reported Carles' resignation. All of the charges relate to alleged actions that took place while Carles was employed as a Newark police officer.

According to court documents, Newark police first heard concerns about Carles' conduct on Oct. 18, when the guardian of a 17-year-old senior at the Career and Technology Education Centers of Licking County came to police headquarters.

Carles worked as a school resource officer at C-TEC from 2021 through 2023, when the school began using the Licking County Sheriff's office as the provider for its resource officers. Carles then became a resource officer for Newark City Schools in the middle schools, according to court records.

According to court documents, the teen's guardian received a call from the school, saying another student told staff about concerns over a photo Carles allegedly sent to the 17-year-old. The guardian told officers the 17-year-old was caught messaging Carles about a year earlier, but the teen said then she blocked Carles.

A Newark detective looked at the teen's phone, which showed she and Carles followed each other on Instagram as of Oct. 18, but there was no message history visible between the two.

Accounts of interviews with the teen included with court documents said she told detectives she received two photographs and one video of Carles that were sent directly to her. The video showed Carles "wearing only a towel around his waist; showing the 'V' of his midsection just above his genitalia," after Carles got out of a shower, the documents said.

The teen said comments sent with the photos and video, including "3-0" with an emoji, led her to believe "Carles was requesting her to send him images and/or videos," prosecutors allege in court documents.

One of the photographs the teen described, according to court documents, was a screenshot of an image previously included with documents police provided to The Advocate in response to a records request for Carles' personnel file. Court documents describe that image as a photo in which Carles' genitals are visible through his shorts.

Prosecutors say the teen also told detectives Carles "only talked to female students" and that she felt weird about receiving the video and photos.

The day after detectives interviewed the teen, Oct. 19, police placed Carles on administrative leave, pending an internal investigation.

Court records allege that while Carles was waiting for detectives to interview him that day, he blocked the teen from his Instagram account. Carles later told detectives he deleted 10 to 15 current and former students from his Instagram account on the advice of his wife, according to the records. He also told detectives the teen requested to follow him on Instagram, which he approved.

The documents say Carles told officers that one of the photos he sent the teen was already posted on his social media pages and "it was a photo many of his followers would have been able to see."

According to the documents, Carles acknowledged that the student was underage and that he deleted messages frequently after sending them.

Carles' personnel file, which police provided to The Advocate, includes multiple pages of documents showing messages exchanged between Carles and the teen between August 2023 and Oct. 12.

Both Carles and the teen denied that any physical interaction between the two ever took place.

Carles is next scheduled to be in court on April 10.

