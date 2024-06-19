Former NC Dept. of Revenue HR director accused of trying to meet child for sex

Police in California arrested the now-former human resources director with the North Carolina Department of Revenue after he allegedly tried to meet a 15-year-old for sex.

Harlan Frye was arrested last week in Long Beach, California. Officers say he thought he was meeting a teenager, but it was an online vigilante working undercover.

The vigilante, a TikTok user known as “Black Biden,” recorded the whole encounter with Frye before his arrest.

Frye was the HR director with the NCDOR but is no longer with the agency. His LinkedIn profile says he had more than 20 years of experience working in human resources.

According to jail records, Frye was released from jail on bond on June 13.

