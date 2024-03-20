Former NBC exec calls Barron Trump ‘fair game’ on 18th birthday

A former NBC executive and known social media figure was pressured into taking down a post calling Barron Trump “fair game” on the former first son’s 18th birthday.

“Barron Trump turns 18 today,” Mike Sington posted on X Wednesday. “He’s fair game now.”

According to Sington, he was trying to say it’s fair to publicly ridicule Donald Trump’s teenage son now that he’s legally an adult. But after his comments drew fire online, Sington, who now calls himself “Hollywood’s Ultimate Insider” on social media, said he understands how his words could have been misconstrued.

“Someone pointed out to me ‘fair game’ could mean fair game to be harmed,” he told Newsweek. “I don’t wish physical harm on anyone, so I took it down. I listen to the comments and criticism I receive.”

Some conservative figures took things a step further, suggesting Sington’s statement was sexual in nature.

“This is super creepy,” GOP communications adviser Garrett Ventry reportedly responded before Sington’s post was taken offline.

Barron Trump has largely stayed out of the public eye during his father’s presidency. The 6-foot-7 high school senior is frequently seen with his mother, Melania Trump, who also keeps a low profile. The former first lady told reporters to “stay tuned” when asked during a rare Tuesday appearance with her husband, where she was asked if she’d be active on the campaign trail as the ex-president seeks re-election in November.

Sington has nearly 133,000 followers on X.