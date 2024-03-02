Former NBA player, actor gets 90 years to life in California State Prison for violent sexual assaults

A former NBA player and actor was sentenced to 90 years to life in prison on Friday for a series of violent sexual assaults, some of which occurred in Los Angeles County, authorities said.

According to a release from the Los Angeles Police Department, their investigation into Rashid Byrd began in 2019 after a victim came forward to report she had been sexually assaulted.

“During their investigation, detectives learned [that] in 2010, Byrd was convicted of sexual assault involving a different victim,” the LAPD release stated. “Detectives also discovered that Byrd had been arrested for sexually assaulting a young woman in Washington State in 2005.”

Byrd’s victims told investigators that he was “initially charming” before he subsequently forced them into a variety of sex acts.

“He started as a charmer, playing up his status as an athlete and pseudo-celebrity, but that quickly faded into rapes and violence,” said Detective Dara Brown, who served as the lead investigator on the case.

The former NBA player, who also had several stints in Europe in addition to acting in “Semi-Pro” and “Bring Your ‘A’ Game,” was arrested in September 2020 by LAPD detectives for sexual assault.

His bail was set at $4,150,000, and he remained in custody since his arrest, law enforcement officials said.

The 39-year-old was eventually found guilty and sentenced to 90 years to life in state prison for the violent sexual assaults that occurred in L.A. and Santa Clara counties on Friday.

“The Los Angeles Police Department is grateful for the brave women who came forward to tell their stories,” Detective Brown said. “While this investigation has gone on for years, we are thankful that Byrd is no longer on the streets.”

Efforts were made to locate all of Byrd’s victims, Detective Brown said, adding that anyone with more information on his crimes is asked to contact her at 213-486-6840 or by email at rhdtipline@lapd.online

During non-business hours and on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-527-3247. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by visiting www.lacrimestoppers.org

