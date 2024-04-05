Former Natick day care worker guilty of hitting child, will be sentenced April 11

FRAMINGHAM — A former Natick day care worker faces sentencing next week after a Natick District Court judge found her guilty on Friday of assaulting a child in her care.

Judge Matthew McGrath found Sophie Varatharasa, 46, of Holliston, guilty of one count of assault and battery after a bench trial in Natick District Court. Natick District Court is housed in Framingham District Court.

A bench trial occurs when a case is heard by a judge rather than a jury.

Varatharasa was a teacher at the Community Montessori School in Natick, a day care run by her sister, Lucie Varatharasa. The school no longer exists, although Lucie Varatharasa owns another day care in the same location.

The incident occurred in April 2021. The parents of a 3-year-old boy reported their child was injured at the school. The child had what authorities described as "severe" bruising to his ears.

An investigation by the Natick Police Department and the state Department of Early Education and Care found that the boy was assaulted by Sophie Varatharasa. She was charged in 2022.

According to WCVB-TV, both of the boy's parents and a child abuse expert testified during Thursday's bench trial.

Sophie Varatharasa is scheduled to be sentenced next Thursday, April 11.

Her lawyer, Francis Doran, declined to comment about the case or the verdict.

