Former Naples Airport CBP officer pleads guilty to stealing from 17 passengers

A former Naples Airport U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer pleaded guilty to stealing cash from arriving international airline passengers during the course of his official duties.

William Joseph Timothy, 43, of Ave Maria, entered the plea Tuesday. He faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison.

According to the plea agreement, between mid-2023 and early 2024, Timothy stole approximately $18,700 in cash from airline passengers during 17 incidents of theft uncovered by CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility investigators.

Authorities said evidence collected during the investigation showed Timothy was surreptitiously stealing cash from arriving international passengers during border enforcement examinations and currency verifications performed as part of his official duties as an assigned CBP officer at Naples Airport.

As part of his plea agreement, Timothy has agreed to pay full restitution to the victims, and he has further agreed to immediately resign from his employment with CBP.

According to the complaint that led to Timothy's charges, a passenger arrived at Naples Airport on a private aircraft from the Bahamas and noticed some money was missing.

After Timothy counted the unidentified passenger's money, the complaint says that Timothy did not return it to the passenger.

Court documents said Timothy filed no report or documentation that justified any cash seizure from the passenger.

According to court documents, after an international airline passenger reported that approximately $2,200 in cash was missing after it had been inspected by a CBP officer at Naples Airport, an investigation by agents from CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility revealed Timothy stole 22 bills of U.S. currency.

Authorities examined surveillance video, which showed Timothy hiding and taking the bills during a border enforcement examination in May.

Timothy later admitted to stealing from the other passengers. His sentencing date was not immediately set.

Collier County Jail records indicate Timothy was arrested in a separate 2019 case on charges of criminal mischief over $1,000 and assault. His mugshot was not made available.

