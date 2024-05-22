Former Naperville student files lawsuit over 2019 AirPods theft allegations

NAPERVILLE, Ill. —A former high school student is behind a federal lawsuit against the city of Naperville and members of its police department.

Attorneys says it all centers on a pair of AirPods and allegations made against a high school student.

The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of a young woman named Amara Harris, who was a student at Naperville High School in 2019.

Then, Harris was accused of stealing a pair of AirPods from another student and was charged with theft. She was issued a fine and refused to pay it because she maintained her innocence.

The case ended up going to trial and she was exonerated last year.

Last Sunday, 53-months after first being accused of the crime, Harris graduated Spelman College with a degree in international studies. She said the last few years have been exhausting.

WGN has reached out to the city of Naperville for comment on the lawsuit, but has not yet heard back.

