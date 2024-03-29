Former Nacogdoches Police Lieutenant to begin new journey after 31 years in law enforcement

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – After a three-decade-long career helping keep East Texans safe, former Nacogdoches Police Lieutenant Mark Hurst said it’s time for his life to move in a different direction.

“Moving onto different things,” Hurst said. “I won’t say better but different things.”

Hurst said he never dreamed of going into law enforcement but while studying accounting at Stephen F. Austin State University, a local fire chief recommended he apply for the academy.

“Went to the police academy strictly as a resume builder,” Hurst said.

After experiencing the job first-hand he fell in love with the career.

“After the first ride out with Angelina County, law enforcement was in my blood and I had no choice but to pursue a career in it,” Hurst said.

Hurst graduated from the academy in 1991 and found a home at the Nacogdoches Police Department where he climbed the ranks from patrol, to corporal, then to sergeant and eventually lieutenant.

“I’m very proud of all the guys I’ve supervised over the years and what they’ve become,” Hurst said.

Hurst said it was a different world 30 years ago where officers came back bloodied daily.

“The evening shift in 1992 somebody on the shift fought somebody every night,” Hurst said.

Comparing those experiences to today, Hurst said the biggest difference is how officers are treated.

“There’s a general disrespect for law enforcement across the board and it seems like a good time for me to get out,” Hurst said.

Hurst said he hopes things change as others are just now starting their careers.

“We’re here to help you and we do appreciate you respecting us,” Hurst said.

Now Hurst will start a new path at the federal courthouse in Tyler as a security officer, with more time to spend with his wife and family.

“I’m looking forward to be able to spend weekends with her and weekends with my grandkids,” Hurst said.

As his journey at the Nacogdoches Police Department ends with a celebration, a new journey begins.

