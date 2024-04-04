Former MS Coast ‘Outstanding Police Officer’ arrested, facing three felony drug charges

A former Biloxi Police officer surrendered to authorities on Thursday after a judge issued three felony arrest warrants related to drug crime, the Biloxi Police Department said.

Police said Jacob Noel Vickers, 23, had conspired to sell controlled substances and laundered money earned from the sale of the controlled substances while he was employed as Biloxi Police officer.

Police also said Vickers hindered prosecution because they allege he shared “sensitive information” from law enforcement databases with a suspected drug dealer. Biloxi Police did not say what information had been released.

Former Biloxi Police Officer Jacob Vickers, 23, surrendered to authorities on three felony charges on Thursday, April 4, 2024.

On March 28, the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce said on Facebook it had named Vickers an “Outstanding Police Officer” and said that Vickers and others had been “recognized for their unwavering service and commitment to our community.”

On March 26, the Biloxi Chamber of Commerce also recognized Vickers, among other officers, as “2024 Outstanding Police Officers.”

In a news release Thursday, Biloxi Police said the department had fired Vickers before the warrants were issued.

Harrison County Circuit Court Judge Christopher L. Schmidt issued the warrants after a probable cause hearing, the news release said.

Authorities said they transported Vickers to the Harrison County Jail where he was held on a $300,000 bond.