Former Montgomery County Jail corrections officer accused of theft in office

Jun. 7—A former Montgomery County Jail corrections officer is accused of taking military leave when he was not actually on assignment.

Keith Stockman, 24, of Miamisburg, was arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for one count of theft in office following his May 24 indictment by a county grand jury.

Stockman was hired as a corrections officer March 3, 2021, and resigned March 11, 2024, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said.

While employed, he took paid time off from his job at the jail for military leave in the Ohio National Guard. However, a supervisor doing routine checks and balances of leave time discovered that he was not actually on military assignment during times for which he was being paid, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office and sheriff's office.

The thefts totaled just under $5,000, and reportedly involved multiple instances between April 1, 2023, and March 31.

The sheriff's office said no further information could be released because it is an open investigation.

Another sheriff's office employee is accused of theft in office.

Deputy Gerald Barnes, 48, of Tipp City, is accused of taking a small amount of cash and other property from a temporary storage location near the entrance to the building at 41 N. Perry St. in downtown Dayton that houses Dayton Municipal Court and Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

Barnes, who is on unpaid leave, is next due in court June 13.