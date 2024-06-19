Former Montgomery County Jail corrections officer skips court in theft in office case

Jun. 18—A former Montgomery County Jail corrections officer is wanted for missing his arraignment for the second time.

Keith Stockman, 24, of Miamisburg was a no show for his arraignment Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for one count of theft in office.

Judge Timothy O'Connell signed a warrant for Stockman's arrest after he failed to appear.

It was the second hearing Stockman missed since his May 24 indictment by a county grand jury. His arraignment originally was scheduled for June 6 but was rescheduled when he did not appear, court records show.

Stockman was hired as a corrections officer March 3, 2021, and resigned March 11, 2024, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said.

While employed, he took paid time off for military leave. However, a supervisor doing routine checks and balances of leave time discovered that he was not actually on military assignment during times for which he was paid, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office and sheriff's office.

The thefts totaled just under $5,000, and reportedly involved multiple instances between April 1, 2023, and March 31.

The sheriff's office said no further information could be released because it is an open investigation.

Another sheriff's office employee also has been indicted for theft in office.

Deputy Gerald Barnes, 48, of Tipp City is accused of taking a small amount of cash and other property from temporary storage near the entrance to 41 N. Perry St. in downtown Dayton, which houses Dayton Municipal Court and Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

Barnes has been on administrative leave since March 15.