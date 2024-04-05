Former Mobile County 911 director found guilty of DUI

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The former director of Mobile County 911 has been found guilty of driving under the influence, according to court documents.

‘We all said a prayer:’ Woman recalls meeting Foley hit-and-run victim shortly before SUV struck, killed her

Charlie McNichol was arrested on suspicion of DUI in Summerdale last August.

On Wednesday, he was found guilty, sentenced to 12 months suspended, 24 months of probation, and fined $600.

He was also ordered to install an ignition interlock device on his car, requiring him to breathe into a device to start it.

McNichol is appealing the conviction, according to court documents.

McNichol has been arrested at least two more times in the past six years.

He was charged with DUI in 2020 and for public intoxication in 2018, according to past reports.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.