Former MMA fighter sentenced to 15 years in prison for domestic violence in Outagamie, Vilas, Oneida counties

RHINELANDER – A former professional mixed martial arts fighter from Lac du Flambeau was sentenced Tuesday in Oneida County Circuit Court for the final of three domestic violence cases in various counties.

Frank Schuman, 31, will spend a total of 15½ years in prison for violence against women.

It's not Schuman's first domestic violence convictions. In 2018, he was convicted of three counts of domestic abuse battery in Vilas County.

What are each of Schuman's sentences?

Schuman pleaded guilty in two counties to charges of domestic violence toward his ex-girlfriend.

In December, he was sentenced in Outagamie County Circuit Court to six years in prison and four years of extended supervision for two counts of battery, two counts of disorderly conduct, and one count of strangulation and suffocation — all felonies with domestic abuse modifiers.

In April, Schuman received a sentence in Vilas County Circuit Court of an additional 1½ years in prison followed by two years of extended supervision for substantial battery with intent to cause bodily harm.

Schuman went to trial in Oneida County in April for charges of assaulting another woman on multiple occasions in January and February 2022. A jury found him guilty of all charges: strangulation and suffocation, false imprisonment, substantial battery with intent to cause bodily harm and second-degree recklessly endangering safety, all as domestic abuse.

For that case, he was sentenced Tuesday to a total of eight years in prison followed by 6½ years of extended supervision, according to court records.

What happened in the Oneida County case?

According to a criminal complaint, a woman reported multiple incidents of domestic violence occurring in January and February 2022.

In one incident in January 2022, the woman said Schuman held her down by her neck at their shared apartment. On two separate occasions later that month, she said, Schuman held a pistol to her stomach at a bar in Woodruff, the complaint says.

In February 2022, the woman said she was driving in a car, with Schuman sitting in the passenger seat, when she received a text that made him angry. Schuman then "started slamming her head against the window" while she was driving, according to the complaint. During that same incident, Schuman tore the rearview mirror off the vehicle, the woman told investigators.

In the fifth domestic violence incident the woman reported, Schuman became angry after people questioned bruises on the woman's face while she and Schuman were out at the bar in Woodruff. When they returned to their apartment, he threw items around, held a knife to the woman's throat, went toward the woman's dog with a pistol, then held the pistol to the woman. The woman said he then held a shotgun to her, and she believes she was knocked out when he hit her with the barrel of the gun, the complaint says.

What happened in Outagamie County and Vilas County cases?

According to criminal complaints for the two cases, the victim in the Outagamie County and Vilas County cases was in a relationship with Schuman from 2018 to 2021. The woman told investigators Schuman was at times mentally and physically abusive during that period.

Schuman and the woman then "rekindled their relationship" in February 2022, a complaint says.

In April 2022, while on a trip in nothern Wisconsin, Schuman assaulted the woman again. While in the car after driving to Lac du Flambeau, Schuman punched the woman in the face multiple times, the complaint says.

At a residence in Lac du Flambeau, Schuman continued to hit and choke the woman, according to the complaint.

Schuman then drove the woman back to a residence in Appleton and took her to the emergency room, where she was treated for a broken jaw and had to have it wired shut.

A few weeks later, on May 1, 2022, Schuman and the woman got into an argument and Schuman choked her and hit her. After she fell on the floor, Schuman kicked her repeatedly while wearing work boots, according to the complaint.

According to the complaint, the woman said the pain was worse than when he broke her jaw.

Schuman was arrested in May 2022 for the Oneida County case. He remained in jail for "the next few months," according to a complaint.

The woman reported the assaults to law enforcement in January 2023 after she received a text from Schuman's number believed to come from another woman. The texts stated Schuman was staying on the unknown woman's couch and she feared for her safety, and was asking Schuman's ex-girlfriend to cooperate with law enforcement, the complaint says.

What are the requirements of Schuman's extended supervision?

Sentenced to 15½ years in prison, if released, Schuman will spend a total of 12½ years on extended supervision.

During that time, Schuman will not be permitted to own any firearms, and he will be required to maintain absolute sobriety and follow any treatment or counseling recommended by his probation agent.

He will also need to keep a full-time job and is prohibited from contacting victims or their family members.

Schuman will also not be allowed to "enter into any dating or romantic relationships without first obtaining written approval" from his probation agent, online court records say.

Schuman is currently incarcerated at Fox Lake Correctional Institution.

