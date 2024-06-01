Former MMA Fighter Pleads Guilty to Fatally Stabbing Man in Atlantic City Hotel Room

Andrew Osborne is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 22 for the September 2022 crime

Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office Andrew Osborne's mugshot

A former MMA fighter from Philadelphia has pleaded guilty to a 2022 Atlantic City stabbing death.

On Thursday, May 30, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said via a press release that Andrew Osborne, 35, pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated manslaughter in the stabbing death of Brian Wilkinson, 47, of Egg Harbor Township.

The incident took place on Sept. 23, 2022, when the two were inside of a hotel room at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City.

getty police crime tape -- stock image

Authorities did not release a motive for the fatal attack.

According to the release, Osborne admitted that he stabbed Wilkinson to death inside Wilkinson’s hotel room. After committing the crime, Osborne and his wife, who was not identified, fled back to Philadelphia.

Detectives from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office’s Major Crimes Unit, along with the Philadelphia Police Department, later located and arrested the assailant.

Per NewJersey.com, Osborne is a former mixed martial arts fighter.

Local radio station KYW adds that he fought in three professional MMA bouts for three separate promotions between January 2012 and October 2013. Osborne’s career includes one win and two losses.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office adds that Osborne is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 22 before Judge Bernard E. DeLury. The investigation was carried out by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office’s Major Crimes Unit and the Atlantic City Police Department.

PEOPLE reached out to the Ocean Casino Resort for comment, but did not immediately hear back.



