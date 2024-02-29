Former Mississippi mayor arrested on three counts of embezzlement charges

The former mayor of Beulah was arrested Thursday for allegedly embezzling tax disbursements issued to the town by the Bolivar County Tax Collector. This is according to a Mississippi Office of the State Auditor's press release.

State Auditor Shad White identified Bertha Thomas as the suspect. Thomas was charged with three counts of embezzlement.

At the time of Thomas' arrest, she was served with a $12,573.42 demand letter. If convicted, Thomas faces up to 20 years and $5,000 in fines per count.

“Big or small, we will continue to identify embezzlement of your taxpayer dollars and forward these cases to prosecutors for enforcement,” State Auditor Shad White said in the news release.

State Auditor Shad White

Bolton, MS clerk arrested: Mississippi town clerk arrested for allegedly embezzling cash payments

According to the news release, a $10,000 surety bond covers Thomas’ employment as the Beulah City Mayor.

"Surety bonds are similar to insurance designed to protect taxpayers from corruption," the news release states. "Thomas will remain liable for the full amount of the demand in addition to criminal proceedings."

Beulah, Mississippi, is a town with a population of 240 located in Bolivar County.

The State Auditor's Office did not provide a time frame for how long Thomas was in office or when the offenses allegedly occurred. The Mississippi Municipal League as well as the Beulah Town Hall did not clarify as well.

According to the office of the State Auditor contract audit reports, Thomas was first listed as mayor on September 30, 2017. And she was still listed as mayor in the last audit reported online dated September 30, 2020.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Beulah MS former mayor arrested for suspected embezzlement