Former Mississippi governor's son arrested for trespassing in Madison

Madison Police Capt. Kevin Newman confirmed to the Clarion Ledger that the youngest son of former Mississippi Gov. Haley Barbour has been arrested.

According to Newman, Haley Reeves Barbour Jr., 44, was arrested Thursday by Madison police after he trespassed on private residential property and refused to leave.

The incident occurred in Barbour's neighborhood.

No further details of the arrest were provided at this time.

The Clarion Ledger previously reported Barbour Jr., was convicted of simple assault involving a 2015 incident in Washington.

Haley Barbour served as governor of the state from 2004 to 2012.

