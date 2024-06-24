Former Minnesota Wild player seriously injured in two-vehicle crash, still in HCMC 5 days later

Former Minnesota Wild player Stephane Veilleux suffered serious injuries in a traffic crash and remained hospitalized Monday in the Twin Cities.

The two-vehicle collision occurred Wednesday, according to an online fundraising campaign started in an effort to help the 42-year-old with expenses related to the crash.

Veilleux continues to recover at HCMC and was in satisfactory condition as of Monday, a hospital spokeswoman said.

The online fundraiser's organizer, Greg Hoffmann, posted that the collision at first "didn't seem like much more than a typical fender bender, but it quickly escalated when Steph began to have severe pain in his neck and was taken to HCMC."

Hoffmann said medical personnel found that Veilleux fractured a vertebrae. Hoffmann said Veilleux was put in a halo vest to immobilize his spine. He is expected to wear the vest for the next three months.

There is no word yet on where the crash occurred or its circumstances. That same day, Veilleux was cited in Edina near Braemar Ice Arena for driving while his license was revoked.

The Wild drafted Veilleux in 2001, and the forward played most of his 506-game NHL career with Minnesota until his retirement after the 2014-15 season.

After his playing days ended, the Quebec native remained in the Twin Cities and is active in hockey as an off-season youth trainer and through the Little Wild program, which does community outreach for the NHL franchise.