Former Middle Tennessee jailer arrested, accused of sexual contact with inmate, misconduct

A former correctional officer with the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office has been charged with four counts of sexual contact with an inmate and one count of official misconduct, according to the department.

Melissa Dionne, 42, was charged via a sealed grand jury indictment.

The charges came after evidence substantiated allegations made during an internal investigation, according to a news release by the department.

Wilson County Sheriff's Office squad car.

Dionne was booked Friday morning into the Wilson County Jail on $7,500 bail, according to jail records, which showed that she was still incarcerated late Friday morning as of press time for this story. A defense attorney was not listed for Dionne.

The officer resigned from the department on May 17, at the beginning of the internal investigation, Wilson County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Scott Moore said. Dionne was hired in December 2023.

“Our deputies are trained from day one to conduct themselves with integrity and professionalism. Any violation of the public's trust will be met with heavy consequences and will not be tolerated,” Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan said in the news release.

Dionne's next court date was not immediately known Friday.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Former Tennessee jailer facing charges for sex with inmate, misconduct