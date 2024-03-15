Former Middle Tennessee detective arrested for DUI while on the job has case dismissed

A Wilson County commissioner who was arrested early last year on drunk driving-related charges while he was working as a detective had his case dismissed Friday.

Justin T. Smith was emotional, often wiping his eyes and taking deep breaths in the Wilson County courtroom after Judge Michael Cowan dismissed the case.

Smith was charged in February 2023 with DUI and possession of a weapon while intoxicated after he was stopped by Lebanon police for a traffic violation.

Justin Smith in a Wilson County courtroom on March 15, 2024.

Smith’s attorney Jeff Cherry argued that Lebanon police did not establish enough probable cause to make the initial stop on Quarry Road near Lebanon Road and State Route 109, and the judge agreed.

Cherry said there was no reason for police to make the stop because it was based on hearsay from a call about a reckless vehicle on the road and the officer did not actually see an illegal act being committed when the stop was made, based on testimony at the hearing.

Cherry also argued that blood evidence should be excluded from the hearing.

And, again, the judge agreed before he dismissed the case.

“We’re thankful for the result,” Cherry said after the hearing.

The stop occurred while Smith was on-duty, working for the Wilson County Sheriff's Office in a government-issued vehicle, police have said.

A Lebanon police officer testified that Smith had slurred speech, red, watery eyes and an odor consistent with drinking alcohol before the case was dismissed.

Attorney Jeff Cherry, standing, representing Justin Smith, seated on the left, in Wilson County court on March 15, 2024.

Smith later resigned from his position, saying it was “out of respect for the sheriff’s department.”

He has kept his seat as the Wilson County commissioner for District 25.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Middle TN commissioner and former deputy sees DUI case dismissed