Former Michigan State staff member sues university over discrimination

EAST LANSING — A former Michigan State University employee who was fired from his position is suing the university in federal court for race and age discrimination.

Zhongxiao Michael Chen, 59, claims in a two-count lawsuit filed March 11 in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan that the university terminated him because of his race, national origin and age, and replaced him with a person in an equivalent position who was younger and a "natural-born" U.S. citizen.

Chen, who identifies as a Chinese-American of Asian descent, was a senior academic specialist and quality assurance director in the MSU Analytical Laboratory until November 2022. He is seeking back pay for the time he was without a job, and reimbursement for relocation fees to a new job. He is also seeking the full retirement benefits from the university. He said in the suit he was two years away from achieving full retirement benefits for 25 years of service.

Additionally, he is seeking compensatory damages for emotional distress, harassment, inconvenience, anxiety caused by the discrimination, insomnia, depression, and stress resulting from MSU's actions, as well as potential punitive damages.

Chen's Denver-based attorney, William Selinsky, was not immediately available for comment.

MSU spokesperson Mark Bullion said the university does not comment on active litigation, but that the university was aware of the lawsuit.

The suit says Chen filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in September 2022 and received notice of right to sue in December 2023.

In the lawsuit, Chen claims "animosity towards persons of Asian descent, particularly ethnically Chinese people, became apparent during the Coronavirus." He says he felt the animosity directed toward him in "every aspect of his life, including in his work at MSU, where he watched MSU release several colleagues of Asian descent and replace them with Caucasian employees." He worried the same thing would happen to him, according to the lawsuit.

Chen says in the suit that he sought information from MSU through a Freedom of Information Act request, and discovered that John Wise, an MSU supervisor, was conducting "secret" meetings to determine what reasons could result in Chen's dismissal. Among the reasons were if he was found guilty of professional misconduct, if his performance reviews stated he was not meeting expectations, and if his position was no longer funded.

Chen outlines in the suit how each excuse was attempted in order to fire him. He says he was first accused of negligence in his role, but was later cleared. In March 2021, an executive said Chen was providing substandard work and actively hindering the department during a period of low capacity, and they could not justify funding his position.

In May 2021, he received a score of "does not meet expectations" in his performance review for the first time in his career at MSU, the lawsuit said, in part because he would not travel. Chen claims he was performing just as well as his white colleagues, who were not getting penalized the same way he was for not traveling.

In November 2021, he received a letter saying that his position would be terminated in 2022. After his termination, the lawsuit claims that his responsibilities were assumed by a white employee and the equivalent position was filled by a younger, white employee.

Although Chen raised concerns to other MSU employees, he was dismissed, the lawsuit said.

