Former Miami teacher pleads guilty to federal child sexual abuse charges

TULSA, Okla. – A former Miami school teacher pleaded guilty to six sexual abuse charges involving a 14-year-old student on Wednesday in U.S. Federal Court.

Wearing blue jail clothes, Ronald Dale Sanders, 56, of Belton, Mo., sat handcuffed, appearing before Federal Judge Sara Hill. He confessed to traveling to Welch between Aug. and Oct. 2023 to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a Miami student he met when he was a teacher at Miami High School.

Sanders also admitted he encouraged the victim to “deny, deny, deny” anything that happened between the two, according to Wednesday’s testimony.

Former Miami teacher charged with having sex with former student

Court records show there were 32,000 text messages between the teen and Sanders.

Sanders taught at 12 schools in Missouri, Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas, and New Mexico since 2000.

Were Four State schools “Passing the Trash” with former Miami teacher accused of sexually abusing student?

Sanders kept his head lowered as Hill read all six charges:

Transportation of a Minor with Intent to Engage in Criminal Sexual Activity

Sexual Abuse of a Minor in Indian Country

Abusive Sexual Contact with a Minor in Indian Country

Tampering with Evidence by Corrupt Persuasion

Coercion and Enticement of a Minor

Production of Child Pornography

Before entering his guilty plea he said he was on medication for depression, high blood pressure and cholesterol.

As part of his guilty plea, prosecutors agreed not to ask for more than 35 years in total on all six counts. Additionally, the parties agreed the sentences could run concurrently and that if he’s released from prison, Sanders must register as a sex offender.

Judge Hill asked Sanders if he understood she didn’t have to follow the plea agreement and his sentence could be longer. Sanders acknowledged that fact.

Hill ordered a pre-sentence investigation. A sentencing date will be set after the PSI is complete.

Parents and guardians are encouraged to contact Leslie Bissell, Children’s Advocacy Center of Ottawa County executive director at (918) 540-1621 if they suspect any child is a victim of abuse.

show_temp-10Download

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.