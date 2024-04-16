Former MI House speaker, wife charged for alleged misuse of funds

TechCrunch
As the Gulf region gains strategic importance in the tech war between the U.S. and China, Microsoft is making a big move into one of the Middle East's oil-rich countries. On Monday evening, Microsoft announced a $1.5 billion investment in Group 42 Holdings (G42), the Abu Dhabi–based AI company that has become a major force in the United Arab Emirates' effort to be a global leader in artificial intelligence. The minority stake will give Brad Smith, Microsoft's vice chair and president, a seat on G42's board of directors.