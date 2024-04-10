Former New Mexico lawmaker pleads not guilty to federal charges on stealing funds

Apr. 9—A former state legislator pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a slew of federal charges related to allegations she funneled public money to a contractor she helped to run while working as an administrator at Albuquerque Public Schools.

Sheryl Williams Stapleton, 66, appeared at a hearing Tuesday morning in U.S. District Court in Albuquerque with her attorney, Ahmad Assed, and entered her not guilty plea in the federal criminal case, court minutes show.

Joseph Johnson, a 72-year-old man from Chantilly, Va., who prosecutors allege acted as an accomplice with Williams Stapleton, also appeared in federal court in Albuquerque and pleaded not guilty to the charges he faces in the case.

The court set a deadline in late April for motions in the case. A trial has not been scheduled.

Federal prosecutors allege the two conspired over several years to pay more than $3 million in public money — about $2.5 million of it federal funding — to a Washington, D.C.-based contractor called Robotics Management Learning Systems, with most of the money flowing to their personal accounts and businesses.

A federal grand jury in March indicted Williams Stapleton and Johnson each on one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States, 13 counts of mail fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering and five counts each of bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds. Stapleton also faces one count of fraud and false statements and nine counts of money laundering.

The indictment alleges Williams Stapleton managed the school district's contracts with Johnson's Robotics Management Learning Systems for services related to a career and technical education program and that she received more than $1 million from the company via checks that were largely routed through her Albuquerque restaurant and charity organization.

If the two are convicted, they could be forced to forfeit millions in cash or property connected with the allegations, the indictment says.

A state-level criminal case against Williams Stapleton was filed in 2021 involving 28 counts that include racketeering, fraud and money laundering charges. That case is pending; a jury trial on those charges has been rescheduled several times over the past year.

Throughout the investigations and criminal allegations, Williams Stapleton has denied wrongdoing. Her attorney, Assed, could not be reached for comment Tuesday, but after the federal indictment was filed in March, a spokeswoman at Assed's law office wrote "we only ask that the public resist the temptation to equate allegations as undisputed fact, and [Williams Stapleton] looks forward to the day that the truth comes out."

Williams Stapleton served in the state House of Representatives from 1995 to 2021, when she resigned, and was House majority leader for her last four years. She was fired from her role at Albuquerque Public Schools in 2021.