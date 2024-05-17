Former McDonald’s Chef Unpacks Controversy Behind New $5 Value Meal

Former McDonald’s chef Mike Haracz addressed the heated backlash the fast food chain is receiving after announcing its new $5 value meal, which isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.

News broke earlier this week that McDonald’s was mulling a $5 combo meal which would include small French fries, a small beverage, and a choice between a McDouble, a McChicken, or a four-piece Chicken McNuggets. The deal is presumably in response to mounting criticism of the franchise’s rising prices, which have increased 100 percent over the last decade.

McDonald’s later confirmed that they would offer the deal, but only for a single month. On Thursday, Haracz posted a video on TikTok with even more devastating news for fast food fans.

“As I predicted, as many people predicted, it will not be at many restaurants,” Haracz reported. “I have no idea what the actual number is, but I’m assuming in those areas where McDonald’s is already really expensive, even more expensive than other areas, those owner-operators have opted out of having this $5 value meal.”

Reports preceding McDonald’s confirmation of the limited-time deal indicated that the chain had wanted to institute it earlier but came up against resistance from franchisees, who balked at the low price.

“They’re gonna promote it, [but] not everyone is gonna be able to get it,” Haracz surmised. “What are you gonna do if you show up to your local McDonald’s and they don’t have it?”

“I live in Seattle and I am sure McDonalds will opt out in this area,” one user grumbled in the comments. “They didn't even opt in when they had the famous two for $5 deal; it was two for $6 here.”

“McDonald's can suck it,” another wrote. “They've completely lost the plot. I can eat cheaper at Chili's now.”

Many fans called for boycotts, while others said they would forgive all if McDonald’s simply returned some of its previous bargains to restaurants.

“Bring back the Dollar Menu,” chimed in yet another commenter. “Then we’ll talk.”