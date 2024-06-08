Former Mayo Clinic doctor asking for evidence to be suppressed and charges dropped in murder case

Jun. 7—ROCHESTER — Attorneys for Connor Bowman, the former Mayo Clinic doctor accused of prescribing himself a medication then using it to poison his wife and kill her, filed a slew of motions on Thursday, June 6, in an effort to end the case and have charges dropped against their client.

According to court documents, Bowman's attorneys — Michael D. Schatz, William K. Murray and Graham M. Henry — filed 12 motions to suppress evidence in the case and one motion to dismiss a grand jury indictment of 1st degree murder against Bowman in the death of his wife, Betty Bowman. On Jan. 3, 2024, Bowman was indicted on two felony counts — 1st degree murder-premeditated and 2nd degree murder-with intent, not premeditated.

In the 12 motions to suppress evidence, defense attorneys claim that search warrants were improperly issued for the suspect's home, outbuildings and vehicles; office at Mayo Clinic; electronic devices including his wife's iPhone, a variety of electronic storage devices and a laptop from the University of Kansas; University of Kansas Hospital; information from social media such as Meta and search engines such as Google plus Apple Inc. and Bumble Trading LLC; a pair of drugstores, one in Texas and a second in California; and banking records.

In the motion to dismiss, defense attorneys asked that the indictment returned by the grand jury be dismissed because "the sufficiency of the evidence does not support a charge of Murder in the First Degree."

The motion goes on to state that the prosecution:

* Improperly presented inadmissible evidence known to them in front of the grand jury.

* Improperly instructed the grand jury regarding how admissible evidence was to be used.

* Failed to present the grand jury with exculpatory evidence in its possession and relevant to the grand jury's inquest.

In addition, Bowman's attorneys said:

* The grand jury was illegally constituted.

* Evidence received was protected by medical and/or other privileges.

* Evidence presented was originally obtained as a result of multiple illegal searches.

* And "that all of these defects, taken as a whole, cast significant doubt upon the integrity of the indictment, and the State's presentation of evidence to the Grand Jury."

Betty Bowman died Aug. 20, 2023, after she went to an emergency room days earlier complaining of diarrhea and dehydration, saying that her husband had given her an alcoholic smoothie the night before.

According to the search warrant, purchase records from an online pharmacy show that Bowman ordered colchicine on Aug. 11, 2023.

A representative from the pharmacy told law enforcement that Bowman had tried to delete his online account by claiming that his wife had purchased the drug by fraudulently using his name. The representative told police that Bowman claimed he had been confronted by his employer and he did not want to get in trouble with his job. Bowman used his Mayo Clinic email address to order the prescriptions.

Several witnesses told police that Connor Bowman hid debt from his wife and that he started dating shortly after his wife died, according to other police documents.

Bowman received $500,000 from his wife's life insurance policy, a witness told law enforcement.

He had also removed pictures of his wife from his residence about two days after her death, witnesses said, and Bowman told several people that his wife died due to hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis, a rare autoimmune disease in which white blood cells attack organs. Medical reports dispute that assertion, according to police.

One witness told law enforcement that Betty had been given a smoothie on Aug. 10, 2023, by Connor that tasted bad. Betty and the witness joked that Connor might be trying to poison her, but ultimately didn't think much of it until Betty got sick about a week later after ingesting another smoothie made by Connor.

The couple lived in Rochester, where Betty worked as a hospital pharmacist while Connor went through an internal medicine residency. Both worked at Mayo Clinic.

A hearing date regarding the motions to suppress evidence and the motion to dismiss the indictment has not been set in District Court.

Connor Bowman is being held in the Olmsted Country Adult Detention Center on a $2 million bail.